Donaldson Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,370 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 194.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 35.7% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 6,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 16.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,122 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,635,000 after purchasing an additional 11,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 19.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 553,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $80,574,000 after purchasing an additional 91,118 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,375 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $1,228,696.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,923.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 15,321 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.04, for a total transaction of $2,191,515.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,039,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,794 shares of company stock worth $8,500,206. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $158.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.07. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.90 and a 1 year high of $165.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.33. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.24.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

