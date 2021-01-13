Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Donegal Group stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Donegal Group worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGICB stock remained flat at $$12.57 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 111 shares, compared to its average volume of 550. Donegal Group has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $14.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.06 million, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of -0.04.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $193.24 million during the quarter. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 6.71%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

