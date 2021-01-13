Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE:DFIN opened at $18.34 on Wednesday. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $20.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $209.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, Director Juliet S. Ellis purchased 2,500 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $45,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 223.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $148,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service; and technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

