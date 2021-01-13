Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.
Shares of NYSE:DFIN opened at $18.34 on Wednesday. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $20.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.43.
In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, Director Juliet S. Ellis purchased 2,500 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $45,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 223.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $148,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service; and technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.
