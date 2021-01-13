dotdigital Group Plc (DOTD.L) (LON:DOTD) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $152.70

Shares of dotdigital Group Plc (DOTD.L) (LON:DOTD) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.70 and traded as high as $167.00. dotdigital Group Plc (DOTD.L) shares last traded at $163.50, with a volume of 85,816 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on dotdigital Group Plc (DOTD.L) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market cap of £489.94 million and a P/E ratio of 48.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 152.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 136.43.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.83 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from dotdigital Group Plc (DOTD.L)’s previous dividend of $0.67. dotdigital Group Plc (DOTD.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

In other dotdigital Group Plc (DOTD.L) news, insider Michael K. O’Leary acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.95) per share, for a total transaction of £20,860 ($27,253.72).

dotdigital Group Plc (DOTD.L) Company Profile (LON:DOTD)

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based cross-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-triggered campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

