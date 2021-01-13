DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Stock Price Up 6.5%

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) shares traded up 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.73 and last traded at $11.74. 4,739,783 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 3,495,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DOYU shares. Benchmark cut DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.06 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. China Renaissance Securities lowered DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.06 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded DouYu International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DouYu International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.73.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.32. DouYu International had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. DouYu International’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOYU. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in DouYu International during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in DouYu International by 22.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DouYu International during the third quarter worth $204,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in DouYu International during the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in DouYu International during the third quarter worth $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

About DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

