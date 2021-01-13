DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock Holdings Increased by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 18.4% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in DraftKings by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 24,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. 48.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DKNG opened at $53.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.67 and its 200-day moving average is $43.39. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $64.19.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $132.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.66 million. DraftKings’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Truist lifted their target price on DraftKings from $39.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on DraftKings from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. DraftKings has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

