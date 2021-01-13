Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) Given a €52.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) has been given a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective by equities researchers at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €32.68 ($38.45).

DUE stock opened at €34.66 ($40.78) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €31.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of €27.26. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €15.72 ($18.49) and a 52 week high of €34.66 ($40.78).

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

