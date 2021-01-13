Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decrease of 80.3% from the December 15th total of 78,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DYNT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dynatronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynatronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Aegis lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatronics from $1.45 to $1.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.49.

Shares of NASDAQ:DYNT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.00. 3,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,057. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.77. Dynatronics has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $3.70. The company has a market cap of $14.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 35.41% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $12.13 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dynatronics will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. It offers orthopedic soft bracing products, which include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

