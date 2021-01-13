Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Shares Up 7.3%

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT)’s stock price was up 7.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 217,014 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 175,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DYNT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Dynatronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynatronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Aegis lifted their price objective on Dynatronics from $1.45 to $1.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynatronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.49.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of -0.08.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a negative return on equity of 35.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dynatronics Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. It offers orthopedic soft bracing products, which include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

