E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a neutral rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded E.On from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. DZ Bank upgraded E.On from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded E.On from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get E.On alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:EONGY opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.28. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.36. E.On has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $12.58.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 0.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that E.On will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.