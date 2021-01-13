E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €11.00 by Barclays

E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) received a €11.00 ($12.94) target price from stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price objective on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.90 ($15.18) target price on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €10.74 ($12.63).

Shares of EOAN opened at €8.81 ($10.37) on Wednesday. E.ON SE has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($12.71). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €9.02 and a 200-day moving average price of €9.58.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

