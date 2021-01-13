E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €11.00 by Barclays

E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) received a €11.00 ($12.94) target price from stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price objective on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.90 ($15.18) target price on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €10.74 ($12.63).

Shares of EOAN opened at €8.81 ($10.37) on Wednesday. E.ON SE has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($12.71). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €9.02 and a 200-day moving average price of €9.58.

About E.ON SE (EOAN.F)

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

