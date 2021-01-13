E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €9.90 by The Goldman Sachs Group

E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) received a €9.90 ($11.65) target price from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price target on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €10.77 ($12.67).

FRA EOAN opened at €8.81 ($10.37) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €9.02 and its 200-day moving average is €9.58. E.ON SE has a 12-month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12-month high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

