E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €9.90 by The Goldman Sachs Group

E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) received a €9.90 ($11.65) target price from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price target on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €10.77 ($12.67).

FRA EOAN opened at €8.81 ($10.37) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €9.02 and its 200-day moving average is €9.58. E.ON SE has a 12-month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12-month high of €10.80 ($12.71).

About E.ON SE (EOAN.F)

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

