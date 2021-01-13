Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Trading Up 5.1%

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) traded up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.76 and last traded at $53.92. 500,922 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 321,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair began coverage on Eargo in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Eargo in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Eargo in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Eargo in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.36.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $4.64. The business had revenue of $18.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 million. Equities analysts forecast that Eargo, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Eargo, Inc, a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

