East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Hits New 52-Week High at $58.94

Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.94 and last traded at $58.92, with a volume of 9156 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.89.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.63.
The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.49 and its 200-day moving average is $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $448,709.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,804. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 138.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 40.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 296.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $142,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
East West Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:EWBC)
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.
Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?
Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.