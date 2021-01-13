East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Hits New 52-Week High at $58.94

Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.94 and last traded at $58.92, with a volume of 9156 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.89.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.49 and its 200-day moving average is $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $373.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.05 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $448,709.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,804. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 138.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 40.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 296.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $142,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

