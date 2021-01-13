EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EGP. BidaskClub lowered EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.78.

Shares of NYSE:EGP traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.85. The company had a trading volume of 268,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,267. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.73. EastGroup Properties has a one year low of $83.40 and a one year high of $153.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.10.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.71). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.27, for a total value of $440,560.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,902,861.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 16.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 697,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,712,000 after acquiring an additional 96,467 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 7.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 531,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,068,000 after acquiring an additional 36,541 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the third quarter worth about $64,808,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 31.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 313,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,211,000 after buying an additional 75,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.2% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 248,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,129,000 after buying an additional 7,602 shares during the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

