easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 1,125 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) target price on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) price objective on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Liberum Capital raised easyJet plc (EZJ.L) to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, CSFB reissued a buy rating on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. easyJet plc (EZJ.L) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 881.95 ($11.52).

EZJ opened at GBX 780.73 ($10.20) on Tuesday. easyJet plc has a 1-year low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 831.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 649.83.

In related news, insider David Robbie acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 756 ($9.88) per share, for a total transaction of £75,600 ($98,771.88).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

