easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 840 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) has been assigned a GBX 840 ($10.97) price target by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.71) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. HSBC set a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 881.95 ($11.52).

LON:EZJ opened at GBX 791.60 ($10.34) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 831.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 649.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.62 billion and a PE ratio of -2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20. easyJet plc has a twelve month low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51).

In other news, insider David Robbie bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 756 ($9.88) per share, with a total value of £75,600 ($98,771.88).

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

