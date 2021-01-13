Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $11,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ETN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eaton from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus increased their price objective on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.38.

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $2.93 on Wednesday, reaching $125.41. 2,343,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,105,347. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $56.42 and a 1-year high of $130.00. The company has a market cap of $49.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.86.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,946.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,663 shares of company stock worth $20,567,444 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.