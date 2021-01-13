Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 68.2% from the December 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. First American Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 207,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 41,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CEV traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.60. 7,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,047. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.47. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $14.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0471 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.