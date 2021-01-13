ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) Short Interest Update

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,100 shares, a drop of 70.5% from the December 15th total of 248,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 690,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MOHO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.21. The company had a trading volume of 315 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,087. The company has a market capitalization of $75.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98. ECMOHO has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $11.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.94.

Get ECMOHO alerts:

ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.14). ECMOHO had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $71.45 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded ECMOHO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

About ECMOHO

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the non-medical health and wellness market. The company offers health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, and household healthcare equipment and cleaning products. It also operates an online e-commerce platform.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for ECMOHO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECMOHO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.