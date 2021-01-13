Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Stock Price Up 6.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $5.50 to $11.50. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Edap Tms traded as high as $6.59 and last traded at $6.43. Approximately 439,695 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 241,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.04.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Edap Tms from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Get Edap Tms alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 24.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 28.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 12,293 shares during the period. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 125.8% in the third quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 826,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,800,000 after buying an additional 460,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.47 million, a PE ratio of -107.17 and a beta of 1.92.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.24 million. On average, research analysts expect that Edap Tms S.A. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP)

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. It operates in two divisions, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urological Devices and Services (UDS).

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.