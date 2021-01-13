Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

EDNMY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Edenred in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Societe Generale upgraded Edenred from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Edenred from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Edenred in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Edenred from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDNMY opened at $28.20 on Tuesday. Edenred has a 1 year low of $16.72 and a 1 year high of $29.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.83.

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket AlimentaciÃ³n, Ticket Plus, Nutrisavings, etc.; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, UTA, Ticket Empresarial, etc.

