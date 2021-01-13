Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several research firms have commented on EDIT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Editas Medicine from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Editas Medicine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James lowered Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

EDIT stock traded down $1.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.00. 2,575,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,983,994. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.10 and a beta of 1.83. Editas Medicine has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $62.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 1532.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Charles Albright sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $632,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,820.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $1,976,770. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First American Bank acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the third quarter worth $123,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 13.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 11,414 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine during the third quarter worth $526,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 127.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.