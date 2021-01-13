Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd.

Educational Development stock opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $124.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.25. Educational Development has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.20.

About Educational Development

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of the line of educational children's books in the United States. The company offers various books, including Touchy-Feely board books, activity and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

