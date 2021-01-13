Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) VP Sells $19,739.20 in Stock

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) VP Eldon C. Mayer III sold 1,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $19,739.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,810 shares in the company, valued at $418,260.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ EIGR opened at $11.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.08. The company has a market cap of $368.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.51. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.09. On average, analysts forecast that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 431.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

