El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Shares Gap Down to $20.14

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.14, but opened at $18.25. El Pollo Loco shares last traded at $18.40, with a volume of 771 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LOCO shares. ValuEngine upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. El Pollo Loco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $692.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day moving average of $16.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $111.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,969,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,065,000 after purchasing an additional 19,973 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 440,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 93,582 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 163,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 11,215 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 8,690 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 155,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 33,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOCO)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It offers fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken in various entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tostada salads, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as provides 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.