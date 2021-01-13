Electroneum (ETN) Price Tops $0.0065 on Exchanges

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Electroneum has a total market cap of $66.34 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000214 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 102.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 91.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,226,028,473 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

