Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities began coverage on Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Elekta AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elekta AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elekta AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

EKTAY stock remained flat at $$13.13 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,913. Elekta AB has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $13.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

