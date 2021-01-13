Elementis plc (ELM.L) (LON:ELM) Shares Gap Down to $115.70

Elementis plc (ELM.L) (LON:ELM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $115.70, but opened at $112.00. Elementis plc (ELM.L) shares last traded at $114.80, with a volume of 294,436 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 118.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 86.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £666.76 million and a PE ratio of -15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.39.

About Elementis plc (ELM.L) (LON:ELM)

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

