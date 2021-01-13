Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. United Bank boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,992,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,811 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $178.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $171.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $117.06 and a twelve month high of $189.30.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Truist raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.13.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total transaction of $40,807,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,003,815 shares in the company, valued at $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

