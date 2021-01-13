Ellenbecker Investment Group Acquires New Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Ellenbecker Investment Group bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,330,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,537 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,773,000 after buying an additional 2,392,958 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,272,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,014,000 after purchasing an additional 132,491 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,851,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,914,000 after purchasing an additional 686,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,786,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,581,000 after buying an additional 626,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Bank of America lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.93.

Shares of USB traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.49. The stock had a trading volume of 258,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,189,961. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.04 and its 200 day moving average is $39.94. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $57.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $74.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

