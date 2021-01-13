Ellenbecker Investment Group Purchases New Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Ellenbecker Investment Group purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,330,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,537 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,958 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,272,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,014,000 after purchasing an additional 132,491 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 16.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,851,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,914,000 after purchasing an additional 686,514 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 15.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,786,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,581,000 after purchasing an additional 626,697 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on USB shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.93.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $49.49. 258,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,189,961. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $74.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $57.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.04 and a 200 day moving average of $39.94.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

