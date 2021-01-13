Ellenbecker Investment Group Raises Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. WEC Energy Group makes up 0.6% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 25,195.8% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WEC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.50.

Shares of NYSE:WEC traded up $2.51 on Wednesday, hitting $87.78. The stock had a trading volume of 43,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,159. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.01 and a twelve month high of $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.65. The company has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 14th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 24,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $2,505,470.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,426.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $475,260.59. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 214,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,632,371.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

