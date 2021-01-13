Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Up 10.8%

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) shares shot up 10.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.03 and last traded at $7.00. 5,395,868 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 2,942,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.32.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ERJ. ValuEngine raised shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Embraer from $4.60 to $4.80 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Embraer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.67.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.36). Embraer had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 23.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that Embraer S.A. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Embraer by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Embraer by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Embraer by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 125,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Embraer by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 13,254 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Embraer by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 22,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

