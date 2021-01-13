Emerald Crypto (EMD) Market Cap Reaches $190,202.49

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded up 38.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. Emerald Crypto has a market capitalization of $190,202.49 and approximately $19.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emerald Crypto coin can now be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Emerald Crypto has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000100 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Emerald Crypto

Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. The official website for Emerald Crypto is www.emeraldcrypto.de . Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Buying and Selling Emerald Crypto

Emerald Crypto can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emerald Crypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emerald Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

