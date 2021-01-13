Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Trading 9.6% Higher

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN)’s stock price traded up 9.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.29 and last traded at $1.14. 2,304,170 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 204% from the average session volume of 757,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.97.

Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter.

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

