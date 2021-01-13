Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Short Interest Down 82.2% in December

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a decline of 82.2% from the December 15th total of 205,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of EDN stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,869. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $161.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.51. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $6.02.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $359.28 million during the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.95%. Research analysts anticipate that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA, a public service company, engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. It serves approximately 9 million people in the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the City of Buenos Aires through the concession of 4,637 square kilometers.

