Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Shares Gap Down to $36.32

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.32, but opened at $33.00. Encore Capital Group shares last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ECPG shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Encore Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.62.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $403.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.07 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wendy Hannam purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.01 per share, with a total value of $77,525.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,153.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the third quarter worth $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 146.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group during the third quarter worth $178,000.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

