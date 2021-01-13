Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) Price Target Cut to C$47.00

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 59.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.30.

TSE:EDV opened at C$29.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.80 billion and a PE ratio of -52.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$30.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$33.22. Endeavour Mining Co. has a 12 month low of C$15.68 and a 12 month high of C$39.21.

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$641.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$565.70 million. Research analysts predict that Endeavour Mining Co. will post 3.4300002 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$795,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 592,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,778,060.

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.

