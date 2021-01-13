Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) Price Target Cut to C$47.00

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 59.65% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.30.
TSE:EDV opened at C$29.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.80 billion and a PE ratio of -52.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$30.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$33.22. Endeavour Mining Co. has a 12 month low of C$15.68 and a 12 month high of C$39.21.
In other news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$795,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 592,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,778,060.
Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) Company Profile
Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.
Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.