Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) (TSE:EFX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) (TSE:EFX) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 221147 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.18.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$632.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.78.

Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) (TSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$265.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$265.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.92%.

About Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment and refrigeration systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

