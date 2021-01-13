Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Down 5.1%

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR)’s share price dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.66 and last traded at $3.76. Approximately 4,102,963 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 4,761,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

UUUU has been the subject of several research reports. Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Energy Fuels has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.08.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average is $2.30.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 million.

In other Energy Fuels news, insider Curtis Moore sold 24,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $99,247.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 343,360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Energy Fuels by 12.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,733,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 195,427 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Energy Fuels by 65.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 43,032 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Energy Fuels in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Energy Fuels by 774.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 90,340 shares in the last quarter.

Energy Fuels Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa in-situ uranium project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.