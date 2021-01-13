Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Upgraded to Buy at Cantor Fitzgerald

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on UUUU. BidaskClub upgraded Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.08.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UUUU traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.93. 248,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,761,238. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.30. Energy Fuels has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $4.82.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 million.

In related news, insider Curtis Moore sold 24,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $99,247.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the second quarter worth $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 543.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 22,978 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 13.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Energy Fuels by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa in-situ uranium project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

