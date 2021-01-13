Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Short Interest Update

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 155.9% from the December 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 198,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Sunday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:ENGIY opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. Engie has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.89.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through USA & Canada, France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

