ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) Short Interest Down 66.5% in December

ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 276,400 shares, a decrease of 66.5% from the December 15th total of 825,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, SVP Robert Bruce Williams sold 100,000 shares of ENGlobal stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $218,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,354.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ENGlobal stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of ENGlobal at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of ENGlobal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th.

Shares of ENG stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.65. The company had a trading volume of 166,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,049,903. The stock has a market cap of $210.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.07 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.36. ENGlobal has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $7.49.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.73 million for the quarter. ENGlobal had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 1.15%.

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineered modular solutions and professional services primarily to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM); and Automation segments. The EPCM segment offers engineering services and fabrication relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services primarily to the energy industry, which include conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, and construction management.

