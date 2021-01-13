Enigma (ENG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $24,038.00

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 13th. Enigma has a market cap of $2.58 million and approximately $24,038.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Enigma has traded up 25.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Enigma token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000514 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.64 or 0.00373383 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00027844 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $379.02 or 0.01058950 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000039 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,295,509 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,045,945 tokens. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co

Buying and Selling Enigma

Enigma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

