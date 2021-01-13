ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $65.49

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.49 and last traded at $64.00, with a volume of 5320 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.59.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ENN Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ENN Energy in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ENN Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.82.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Sales of Integrated Energy and Services, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

