Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has C$1.25 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$0.45.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ESI. Stifel Firstegy raised Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from C$0.80 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from C$0.65 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.55 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Cormark cut shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from a buy rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$1.25 to C$0.90 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$0.83.

Get Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) alerts:

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) stock opened at C$1.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$201.05 million and a PE ratio of -1.31. Ensign Energy Services Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.22 and a 12-month high of C$2.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.52.

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.40) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$156.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$163.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.92 per share, with a total value of C$46,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,193,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,098,334.64.

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.