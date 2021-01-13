Enzolytics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZC) Short Interest Down 98.1% in December

Enzolytics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, a drop of 98.1% from the December 15th total of 2,968,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,129,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Enzolytics stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,974,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,575,170. Enzolytics has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.08.
Enzolytics Company Profile
