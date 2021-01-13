Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a growth of 241.4% from the December 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 574,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Enzon Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.35. 114,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,994. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.19.
Enzon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
