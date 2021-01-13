Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a growth of 241.4% from the December 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 574,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Enzon Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.35. 114,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,994. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.19.

Get Enzon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in licensing drug products. Its marketed drug products include PegIntron and Sylatron. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Enzon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.