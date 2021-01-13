EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by BTR Capital Management Inc.

BTR Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,275 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 628.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 1,523.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,396 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on EOG Resources from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on EOG Resources from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

Shares of EOG traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.44. The stock had a trading volume of 5,462,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,576,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.16. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $88.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

